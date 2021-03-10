News

College re-opens but cyber attack disruption continues

Ryan Nicolson 12 hours 43 min ago 0
Shetland College. Photo: Google.

The Shetland College has re-opened to staff and students today (Wednesday 10th March) in line with level three Covid restrictions.

However the University of Highlands and Islands (UHI) continues to be severely affected by a cyber attack which had closed the college for two days.

The UHI said the incident was ongoing, and would take some time to resolve.

The source of the attack is still unknown, but UHI insist that they believe students personal data has not been affected.

Students are being told they will not be penalised if they cannot access work in time for a deadline.

