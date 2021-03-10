Man bailed over alleged disruption in shop

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A man will face trial at Lerwick Sheriff Court after standing accused of behaving in a threatening manner in a town centre shop.

Calum Jamieson, 37, of Lerwick’s Mill Lane denies causing fear or alarm at Cee and Jay’s on 24th August.

He is said to have behaved aggressively and refused to leave.

Jamieson is also accused of making threats, struggling violently with police and ripping a mattress.

Jamieson is also accused of failing to appear in court on 3rd March. He denies all charges.

Trial before Sheriff Ian Cruickshank was fixed for 22nd July, while an intermediate diet was scheduled for 14th April.

Jamieson was released on bail.