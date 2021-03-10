News

Ryan Taylor 13 hours 40 min ago 0
Petition secures 1,000 signatures in 14 days
The air traffic control tower at Sumburgh Airport. Photo: Ronnie Robertson

A petition against plans to centralise air traffic control services has gathered over 1,000 signatures in just over 14 days.

Isles MSP Beatrice Wishart is calling on Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) to think twice before implementing deeply unpopular proposals.

Last week a newly published report looked at the impact of the proposals and showed that there was no benefit to Shetland under the current plans.

Ms Wishart said: “Last week’s Island Communities Impact Assessment vindicated the concerns I and others have consistently raised.

“This project does not have one iota of benefit, and it is clear that people in Shetland agree.

“The number of voices in Shetland who are against this project is growing and as we hit this landmark, I urge the Scottish government not to bury its head in the sand but to listen and react to the legitimate concerns that have been and continue to be raised.

“This project is bad for Shetland and must be paused.”

