Shetland College board sets final budget ahead of delayed merger 

The SIC has set its final budget ahead of the Shetland College merger due to take place this summer.

Shetland College Board approved the budget at its meeting today (Wednesday) after hearing progress had been made towards the merger.

Finance chief Jamie Manson said £453,000 budget covered just four months up until the merger date of 31st July.

The merger, which will see NAFC Marine Centre, Shetland College and Train Shetland join as a single college, operated by the University of the Highlands and Islands, has suffered a number of set backs.

Mr Manson said: “Substantial progress has been made behind the scenes ahead of the planned vesting of the new college later in the year, so hopefully, third time’s a charm, as they say and we will realise that decision to merge later this year.”

Board chairman Peter Campbell, concluding the meeting, said: “It will be, let up hope, the last budget setting meeting which we have to have as a college board.”