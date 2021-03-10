News

Shetland College board sets final budget ahead of delayed merger

Andrew Hirst 8 hours 40 min ago 0
Shetland College board sets final budget ahead of delayed merger 

The SIC has set its final budget ahead of the Shetland College  merger due to take place this summer. 

Shetland College Board approved the budget at its meeting today (Wednesday) after hearing progress had been made towards the merger.

Finance chief Jamie Manson said £453,000 budget covered just four months up until the merger date of 31st July.

The merger, which will see NAFC Marine Centre, Shetland College and Train Shetland join as a single college, operated by the University of the Highlands and Islands, has suffered a number of set backs.

Mr Manson said: “Substantial progress has been made behind the scenes ahead of the planned vesting of the new college later in the year, so hopefully, third time’s a charm, as they say and we will realise that decision to merge later this year.”

Board chairman Peter Campbell, concluding the meeting, said: “It will be, let up hope, the last budget setting meeting which we have to have as a college board.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.