Headlines News

Councillor demands assurances over tankers

Ryan Taylor 7 hours 52 min ago 0
Councillor demands assurances over tankers

A councillor has demanded assurances that loaded tankers will no longer be seen lingering too close to shore after leaving the Sullom Voe terminal.

South Mainland member Allison Duncan spoke during Thursday’s harbour board meeting, when he questioned head of infrastructure John Smith.

“Can you give members an assurance that the inshore layby of loaded tankers on departure from Sullom Voe will not happen now or into the future again?”

Mr Smith said the experience of recent weeks had shown engagement with tanker operators. But he warned neither the council nor the oil companies held jurisdiction over the waters surrounding the isles.

“The support we have had from all parties leads me to believe that we have re-set things, and there shouldn’t be again.

“Neither the council nor the oil companies have formal jurisdiction outside the harbour areas.”

That, he said, made it difficult for him to offer any “categorical assurances”.

“I expect there should not be. We will keep a close eye on this matter, but there is a realistic limit to the guarantees that can be given by anybody that doesn’t have that jurisdiction.”

Earlier this year, concerns were raised after the oil tanker Hovden Spirit, packed with around 600,000 barrels of crude oil, anchored off the east coast of Fladdabister for almost three weeks.

A report before the board states that “positive engagement” has been carried out with oil industry representatives, as well as agents and ship owners.

It adds there have been no instances concerning inshore layby of loaded tankers since 11th February.

A review is due to be held at the Sullom Voe Association meeting on 18th March to “consolidate” progress.

But the issue surrounding tankers was brought up again later in the meeting when Shetland Central member questioned wording in the report by harbourmaster Greg Maitland which stated high level engagement had taken place following “the media interest” in tankers.

“There may have been considerable media interest,” said Mr Sandison. “I’m sure this is something that raised considerable concern across the whole community, and not just the enquirers.”

Chairwoman Andrea Manson said removing the word “media” would make the statement correct.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.