Donations sought to keep Dim Riv alive

Ryan Nicolson 2 hours 8 min ago 0
Janice Priest, who named the Dim Riv, and its first chairman Jim Nicolson. Photo: Dave Donaldson

A JustGiving page has been set up to keep the historic vessel Dim Riv as a “focal point” of Lerwick.

The longship’s committee has said a loss of income due to Covid has meant they now need to seek alternative funding.

They are trying to raise £500 to “help keep the Dim Riv in the water for everybody to see and experience for the future”.

The committee said they had not been able to access any other grants or funding, but still had the same insurance and running costs to contend with.

She celebrated her 40th anniversary last year, but has not been able to take passengers out for tours since 2019.

You can donate towards the running costs of the Dim Riv by following this link: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/dimriv

