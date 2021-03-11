News

First Minister challenged over air traffic control impact assessment

Ryan Taylor 6 hours 41 min ago 0
First Minister challenged over air traffic control impact assessment
Nicola Sturgeon.

The First Minister has been challenged to share her views on an impact assessment into air traffic control centralisation.

But Nicola Sturgeon stopped short of making a commitment to ensure mitigations would be brought in place.

The damning report highlights serious negative impacts on the isles if air traffic control was removed.

Ms Sturgeon was questioned by isles MSP Beatrice Wishart.

“The Hial island impact assessment on air traffic control centralisation lists a series of serious negative impacts for Shetland, ranging from job losses to side effects for the local economy,” said Ms Wishart.

“No positive impacts were noted. This report either entirely undermines the proposals put forward by Hial, or entirely undermines the credibility of the Islands Act.”

Responding, the First Minister stated that modernisation of air traffic control was needed and that an independent island communities assessment was done. She did not reference the negative impacts highlighted.

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.