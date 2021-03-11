First Minister challenged over air traffic control impact assessment

Nicola Sturgeon.

The First Minister has been challenged to share her views on an impact assessment into air traffic control centralisation.

But Nicola Sturgeon stopped short of making a commitment to ensure mitigations would be brought in place.

The damning report highlights serious negative impacts on the isles if air traffic control was removed.

Ms Sturgeon was questioned by isles MSP Beatrice Wishart.

“The Hial island impact assessment on air traffic control centralisation lists a series of serious negative impacts for Shetland, ranging from job losses to side effects for the local economy,” said Ms Wishart.

“No positive impacts were noted. This report either entirely undermines the proposals put forward by Hial, or entirely undermines the credibility of the Islands Act.”

Responding, the First Minister stated that modernisation of air traffic control was needed and that an independent island communities assessment was done. She did not reference the negative impacts highlighted.