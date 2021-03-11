News Videos

Historic Second World War shell found in garden is destroyed

Ryan Nicolson
A “historic” Second World War anti-aircraft shell which was found in a garden in Mossbank had to be dealt with by Royal Navy bomb disposal experts yesterday (Wednesday).

A bomb disposal team from the Clyde-based Northern Diving Group arrived in the isles yesterday to investigate two suspected pieces of ordnance – one on the Sandside beach and another in a Mossbank garden.

The Sandside beach object was found to be a propane gas cylinder, which will be dealt with by the SIC.

But the second object was discovered to be an anti-aircraft shell preserved from the Second World War.

The bomb disposal team moved the item to the Sandside beach before carrying out a controlled explosion of the device.

