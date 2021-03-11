MSP slams government decision not to help MRI scanner funding

An isles MSP has criticised the Scottish government after they decided not to provide additional funding for an MRI scanner.

Health secretary Jeane Freeman wrote to Labour MSP Rhoda Grant to say the funding could not be justified because the scanner was estimated to only be used once a week.

Mrs Grant accused the Scottish government of badly letting down the Shetland community.

The Highlands and Islands list MSP wrote to the health secretary to ask if the government would consider providing funds towards the scanner and its running costs after the fundraising target was reached in October 2020.

But Ms Freeman wrote back last week to say although the government acknowledged the importance of the scanner to the isles, they could not justify spending money on it.

Mrs Grant slammed the Scottish government for making “the same old argument” about funds.

The health secretary said that the purchase, commissioning and staff costs of the MRI scanner would be met by “funds already in place”.