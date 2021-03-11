Headlines News

Ryan Taylor 6 hours 59 min ago 0
Work on Toft Pier to be finished by end of April

Toft Pier’s long-awaited revamp is now “very, very close” to completion, with the development expected to be finished by the end of April.

Members of the council’s harbour board were given an up-date on the project at their meeting on Thursday.

They previously voiced frustration after it emerged delays in work had increased costs by over half a million pounds.

Infrastructure manager Andrew Inkster was giving an update on projects to the board.

“The good news is we are now very, very close to completion,” he said.

“The prolonged winter spell was difficult because we were at a time when we were trying to get the concrete work done, but we couldn’t do that. But that resurfacing work has now been completed.”

He said there were still delays in getting hold of some electrical equipment which were attributable either to the Covid-19 pandemic or to Brexit.

“By the end of April the pier will be pretty much ready to be opened,” he said.

“We’re doing everything we can to tie up those loose ends.”

A report before members outlined restrictions had been placed on construction projects
during last summer as a result of the pandemic.

That meant that some works related to concrete capping beams and deck slabs were pushed in the winter period.

But the recent cold weather had a “significant impact” on progress in these areas.

Work is picking up again as conditions improve.

The EMFF (European Maritime and Fisheries Fund) grant award for this project has been received in full.

Shetland Central member Davie Sandison asked if any further attempts to help mitigate against the increased cost of the project.

“The last time we received an update on the over-expenditure at Toft Pier,” he said.

“Was there any approach to see if we could access any residual EMFF funding for that project?”

Mr Inkster replied: “The approach was made and came back negative, so we did try.”

