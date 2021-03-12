News Sport

Football season back on track as new chairman steps in at SFA

Southend captain Leighton Flaws receives the Parish Cup from new SFA president Iain Smith. Photo: Kevin Jones

Iain Smith has taken over as president of the Shetland Football Association (SFA).

The parish cup association president stepped into the role vacated by Brydon Robertson at Thursday night’s EGM.

All of the vacant committee roles were filled, paving the way for the resumption of senior football, once restrictions allow.

There was also a major development in the B league, with works league sides Wastside Rebels, LK Galaxy and Banks moving up for the 2021 season.

They will join Bressay Sharks in the division this season.

The committee was completed by Ryan Thomson (secretary), Ross Leask (discipline secretary) and Spurs manager Davy Macdonald (registrations secretary).

Melanie Hall was appointed treasurer, taking over from the also departing Brian Johnston.

The committee thanked outgoing members Robertson and Johnston for their “countless hours of work to keep football running smoothly on the isles in recent years”.

Both were instrumental in the 2019 centenary year celebrations and have helped pave the return of football over the last 12 months.

