Smirk competition winners revealed

4 hours 42 min ago 0
Heidi Simpson's winning entry.

There are several keen young cartoonists in our midst, as shown by The Shetland Times’ Smirk competition.

Two of our cartoonist’s Viking characters inspired the latest contest for young artists, and the winners have been chosen.

In the Nursery to P3 section Zente Ficzere from Sound Primary School and Stephanie Talbot from Tingwall were chosen as the top two.

Meanwhile, in the P4 to P7 category, which challenged bairns to come up with their own Viking drawing, the winners are Xander Simpson and Heidi Simpson, both from Bixter.

All the winners will receive a Smirk drawing or print.

  • Xander Simpson’s picture of a galley riding the crest of a wave.

  • Zente Ficzere’s winning entry.

  • Stephanie Talbot’s colourful entry.

