College walkout suspended after consensus reached

A proposed strike by college lecturers on Tuesday has been suspended after a consensus was apparently reached by both sides involved in a pay dispute.

The argument over pay had seen 91 per cent of members of the EIS-Fela union, recently balloted, vote in favour of taking action.

Colleges Scotland head of communication Jenifer Johnston stated: “Following lengthy and detailed discussions a consensus position has been reached which both sides are taking to their respective memberships for ratification to resolve the dispute.

“As a result of the position reached, the EIS-Fela has agreed to suspend the national industrial action planned for Tuesday pending ratification.”

Shetland College lecturer and union branch secretary Andrew Anderson had previously said he hoped the strike could be averted if a settlement could be reached.

Mr Anderson said: “There’s never really a good time for a strike. But equally, it’s clear the strength of feeling is absolutely there.”