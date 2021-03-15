Additional Covid case was ‘inevitable’, NHS says

Coronavirus Disease 2019 Graphic. (U.S. Air Force Graphic by Rosario "Charo" Gutierrez)

One new positive Covid case has been recorded today (Monday), ending Shetland’s near five-week run without a case.

A new case had been expected, after the SIC closed Mossbank Primary School due to a confirmed case.

Public health consultant Susan Laidlaw said that it was “inevitable” new cases would be recorded while the pandemic continued.

“We have been really fortunate to see a period with no new cases, however now we have confirmation of a new case we would once again remind everyone to stay vigilant to Covid-19 symptoms and seek a test if in any doubt.

“It is also really important that everyone continues to socially distance from one another, wear face coverings when required and practice good respiratory and hand hygiene.”

She said the vaccination programme was progressing well, offering some encouragement, with over 57 per cent of adults receiving their first dose.