News

Additional Covid case was ‘inevitable’, NHS says

Ryan Nicolson 12 hours 22 min ago 0
Additional Covid case was ‘inevitable’, NHS says
Coronavirus Disease 2019 Graphic. (U.S. Air Force Graphic by Rosario "Charo" Gutierrez)

One new positive Covid case has been recorded today (Monday), ending Shetland’s near five-week run without a case.

A new case had been expected, after the SIC closed Mossbank Primary School due to a confirmed case.

Public health consultant Susan Laidlaw said that it was “inevitable” new cases would be recorded while the pandemic continued.

“We have been really fortunate to see a period with no new cases, however now we have confirmation of a new case we would once again remind everyone to stay vigilant to Covid-19 symptoms and seek a test if in any doubt.

“It is also really important that everyone continues to socially distance from one another, wear face coverings when required and practice good respiratory and hand hygiene.”

She said the vaccination programme was progressing well, offering some encouragement, with over 57 per cent of adults receiving their first dose.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Nicolson

Reporter since 2019. Enthusiast of nearly every sport (except cricket, which isn't a real sport) and a keen follower of cinema and Celtic FC.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Nicolson

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.