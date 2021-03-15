Chief medical officer ‘wholly confident’ in AstraZeneca vaccine

CMO Gregor Smith. Photo: BBC

Reassurances have been offered about the safety of a Covid-19 vaccination following concerns about blood-clotting.

Scotland’s chief medical officer Gregor Smith said he was “wholly confident” in the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Speaking at today’s lunchtime briefing, Dr Smith said there was no causal link between the reported incidents and the vaccine.

“It’s important that we categorically state that we remain confident in the programme,” he added.

His comments followed reports that the Netherlands and the Republic of Ireland had suspended the vaccine.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon stressed the UK regulator had found no evidence of an increase in blood clotting caused by the vaccine.

Conversely, she said there was “significant and growing evidence” of the benefits of the vaccine in reducing deaths, illness and transmission.