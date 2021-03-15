News

First Minister’s planned easing of restrictions set to offer ‘hope for the future’

Andrew Hirst 13 hours 55 min ago 0
First Minister’s planned easing of restrictions set to offer ‘hope for the future’ 
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Photo: BBC.

New details on the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, including household meetings and the reopening of hospitality, are due to be announced tomorrow.

 First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said her announcement tomorrow (Tuesday) was likely to reflect “hope for the future” tempered with the need for “continued caution”.

“We are going, we hope, in the right direction and if we stick with it, I’ve very hopeful that by the summer we will have a much greater degree of normality in our lives,” she added.

Ms Sturgeon said tomorrow’s statement would include details for changes planned for 5th April, together with others later in the month.

She also intends to give some indication of changes proposed for mid-May and later – although with less certainty.

With the phased return of schools already underway, Ms Sturgeon said the situation would get “a fair bit better over the weeks and months ahead”.

But she also said a slight increase in cases recently  also showed why “we can’t simply throw caution to the wind”.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.