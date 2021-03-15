News

Funding confirmed for Hermaness nature reserve improvements

14 hours 54 min ago 0
Funding confirmed for Hermaness nature reserve improvements
A new visitor hub will be created at Hermaness. Photo: Yolanda Bruce

A project to create a visitor hub and improve access at Hermaness National Nature Reserve is to go ahead after funding of  more than £286,000 .

The Hermaness reserve in Unst overlooks Muckle Flugga Lighthouse and is home to thousands of seabirds including fulmars, skuas, shags, gannets, puffins and kittiwakes.

The development plans have secured backing from the Rural Tourism Infrastructure Fund (RTIF).

Increasing visitor numbers were causing erosion of peat on the old path to Hermaness Hill, where sensitive bird species also nest.

NatureScot, in partnership with Shetland Islands Council, is looking to create a recycled plastic boardwalk provide new toilets, improved car parking and a sheltered interpretation point. In total, the project is receiving more than £857,000, including the RTIF funding and over £562,000 from the Natural and Cultural Heritage Fund (NCHF). NatureScot is also contributing over £9,000.

Shetland development manager for Visit Scotland Steve Mathieson said: “It is so important that we support these projects that aim to improve facilities, as well as the visitor experience, particularly at a time when the tourism and hospitality industry is really suffering.

“Due to Covid-19, there is evidence that a new, homegrown audience is discovering and enjoying Scotland’s more remote locations, such as Hermaness, which is fantastic. Improvement works like this are crucial to ensuring the NNR remains sustainable for years to come.”

Tourism secretary Fergus Ewing said: “We know that at times tourism can bring some additional pressures to popular sites, particularly in our local communities. The Rural Tourism Infrastructure Fund was created to address these issues whilst enhancing visitors’ experiences in Scotland’s rural areas.

“The Hermaness visitor hub is a project with exciting potential and will provide significant benefits to visitors and to local residents. I look forward to seeing the completed project.”

 

 

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.