Mossbank school closed after positive Covid case

The Mossbank Primary School has been closed after a positive Covid case was discovered.

Shetland Islands Council said that a small number of people were now self-isolating.

They did not say whether the confirmed case was a student or a staff member.

Parents and carers were called yesterday evening to advise that the school would be closed for a further 24 hours to allow a deep clean to be carried out today as a precautionary measure.

The school will reopen to staff and pupils tomorrow morning (Tuesday 16th).

Director of children’s services Helen Budge said this was a “low risk situation”.

“We are aware how disappointed our P4 – P7 children at Mossbank Primary School will be to not return today as planned, particularly after undertaking remote learning from home for weeks.

“We look forward to welcoming them back tomorrow morning.”