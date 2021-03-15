Pace of vaccine programme expected to pick up ‘significantly’ amid increase in supplies

Supplies of the Covid-19 vaccine are set to increase following weeks of dwindling supply which slowed the pace of the rollout nationally and in Shetland.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said today (Monday) that 400,000 doses were expected across Scotland this week – a big increase on previous weeks.

“We expect the pace of vaccination to pick up significantly in line with increased supplies,” she added.

Ms Sturgeon said the increase was expected to continue and Scotland was on course to vaccinate all of the priority groups by mid-April.

“That will be a really significant milestone,” she added.

As previously reported, more than 11,000 people in Shetland have received their first jab.