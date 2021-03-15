News

Union ramps up industrial action over air traffic control

Ryan Taylor 11 hours 33 min ago 0
Union ramps up industrial action over air traffic control
The air traffic control tower at Sumburgh Airport. Politicians have raised concerns over proposals that could see the service centralised. Photo: Ronnie Robertson

Air traffic controllers will escalate industrial action over the controversial remote towers project.

Members of the Prospect Union say they may work to rosters or implement an overtime ban unless plans to centralise air traffic control services are stopped.

Other steps which may be taken include a refusal to commence training of new controllers who started with the airport authority after a ballot taken last November.

However, members say they will carry out necessary work for search and rescues as well as emergency and medical flights.

The union says almost 50 staff will be made redundant – with Hial needing to recruit a similar number in Inverness “at very significant expense to the taxpayer”.

The action is in addition to the continuous action short of a strike notified on the 21st of December 2020, which started on 4th January.

Staff have already refused to engage with the proposals to close air traffic service workplaces.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.