Warning issued over suspicious calls to Shetland folk about bank accounts
Fraudsters are reported to be targeting Shetland folk for financial information.
Police in Shetland posted a warning following reports people had received suspicious phone calls and text messages about their bank accounts.
“If you are contacted don’t give the caller any personal information,” the police force said on Twitter.
“If you have any concerns about your account contact your bank direct.”
