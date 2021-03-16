News

Council says it was ‘not possible’ to tell parents of Covid case on Sunday

Ryan Nicolson 9 hours 5 min ago 0
It “wasn’t possible” for parents to be told of a Covid case at Mossbank Primary School on Sunday evening, according to SIC children’s services director Helen Budge.

The school was closed on Monday after a positive case was discovered, with parents phoned late on Sunday night to inform them of the closure.

They were not, however, told why it would be closed.

After the case was reported on Monday morning several parents complained on social media that they had found out through the news, rather than being told by the SIC.

But Mrs Budge said that it “wasn’t possible to share any further details” on Sunday, until the council had consulted with Public Health Scotland.

“All parents and carers of children at Mossbank Primary School have since received a letter by email to provide further clarification and reassurance,” she said.

The school is due to re-open this morning (Tuesday 16th March).

