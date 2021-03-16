Five more Covid cases confirmed in relation to Shetland primary school cluster

NHS Shetland consultant in public health Susan Laidlaw.

Five new Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in Shetland’s official figures for today (Tuesday).

It follows a case at Mossbank Primary School yesterday, which forced its closure.

That was the first new Covid-19 case in five weeks.

NHS Shetland has confirmed the new numbers were all linked to yesterday’s confirmed case.

Consultant in public health Susan Laidlaw said those involved did not have symptoms but were picked up through routine contact trace testing.

“These new cases have been contact-traced and any new contacts have been asked to isolate and will be tested,” Dr Laidlaw added.

“They will be required to continue isolating, even if they test negative, in case they are still incubating the virus.

“I am not surprised that we have some more people testing positive for Covid in Shetland.

“We have been fortunate not to have seen new cases for several weeks, but it was inevitable that there would be more at this stage of the pandemic. And, with the introduction of asymptomatic testing of contacts, the numbers are bound to be higher than we have seen before around individual cases.”

Dr Laidlaw said that despite progress with the vaccination programme, with more than 57 per cent of adults receiving their first jab, it would take weeks to work and was not entirely effective.

“So, we have to be patient and continue with the current restrictions until we have even higher population vaccination coverage that we know is enough to really impact on the pandemic,” she added.

Dr Laidlaw reminded the community of the FACTS guidelines.

“Please wear facemasks when required, wash hands, avoid crowds and keep 2 metres away from people outside your household whenever you can.

“This virus spreads very easily but everyone in the community can help it stop spreading by following the guidance.

“Provided you don’t have symptoms or have been asked to isolate, you can still go to the shops, meet people outside and go to hospitality venues, but please follow the guidance when you are out and about.

“But, it is crucially important that anyone who has any of the Covid symptoms, however mild, immediately isolates with their household and request a test. Isolation and targeted testing are effective in containing the spread of the virus when combined with the other precautions.”

Anyone with symptoms can self-refer for a Covid test by filling in the form on the NHS Shetland website.