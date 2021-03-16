Investigation to be held into suspected lightning strike on helicopter near Shetland

Stock image of a Babcock helicopter.

A suspected lightning strike forced a helicopter to return to its Shetland base this morning (Tuesday).

Operator Babcock confirmed that one of its S-92 helicopters returned to Sumbugh airport after the crew reported a suspected strike.

The helicopter, which had been heading to an offshore installation, landed safely.

Babcock said it will now be subject to a detailed investigation by engineering teams.

The company won a five-year contract to support the oil and gas industry from Sumburgh last summer.

At the time, it was reported that Babcock’s offshore business would make more than 100 flights a month to North Sea installations on behalf of EnQuest, TAQA and CNR International.