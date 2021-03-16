Man is given hefty fine after assaults

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A man has been fined over £1,000 at Lerwick Sheriff Court after admitting assault charges.

John William Simpson, 48, of Hardbrakes Place, Dunrossness, pleaded guilty to assaulting three police officers.

Simpson admitted repeatedly attempting to kick and strike the officers in the execution of their duty. He also attempted to bite one of them on the hand.

Simpson also admitted behaved in a threatening manner, both at his home and at the police station in Lerwick.

He shouted and swore, made offensive comments and acted aggressively.

Officers had been responding to a call after Simpson assaulted a woman.

He had pushed her at his home address, which then caused her head to strike a wall.

She fell to the floor and was injured.

The offences happened on 15th March.

Simpson was on bail at the time.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank fined him a total of £1,100 and imposed a 12 month non-harassment order.