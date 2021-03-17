Councillors stick boot into Hial air traffic plans

The air traffic control tower at Sumburgh Airport. Photo: Ronnie Robertson

Councillors were unanimous in their frustration at Highland and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) plans to centralise air traffic controls from Sumburgh to Inverness.

An urgent motion was presented by councillor George Smith at Wednesday’s full council meeting, with Mr Smith calling the plans a “sorry state of affairs”.

An impact assessment into the centralisation project found up to 17 jobs could be lost at Sumburgh Airport, something Shetland South councillor Allison Duncan said would have a “devastating impact” on the area.

He said through working with Hial he had found it was “their way or no way”.

And councillor Ryan Thomson said that Hial were “detached from reality”.

Mr Smith said the Scottish government, who operate Hial, “must intervene” to block the plans.

Councillor Robbie McGregor, who represents the SNP on the council, said he hoped members would support the motion.

