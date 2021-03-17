‘Glaring gaps’ in Viking report, councillor says

Work on the access road for the Viking Energy project at Kergord Photo: John Coutts.

Councillor Moraig Lyall has slammed a council report in response to a petition concerning the Viking Energy windfarm project as having “glaring gaps”.

A report in response to the Save Shetland petition, signed by 44 people, was heard at Wednesday’s full council meeting.

Development services director Neil Grant told members he was convinced the council’s monitoring of the work was “robust and effective”.

The report stated the council had found “no breaches of planning conditions” to date that could lead to the suspension of construction work.

But Mrs Lyall said she was “quite taken aback” by just how short the report was.

“This report has some glaring gaps,” she said.

She said Save Shetland would be disappointed with the “breadth and depth” of the response.

Deputy council leader Emma Macdonald said however in her opinion the report responded to the questions raised by the petition adequately.

More in this Friday’s Shetland Times.