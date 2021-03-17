Headlines News

Islands growth deal will release total investment of £335 million

Ryan Taylor 17 hours 33 min ago 2
Islands growth deal will release total investment of £335 million

Shetland is set to benefit from a massive multi-million pound investment which should pave the way for growth, prosperity and jobs.

Representatives from both UK and Scottish governments have joined council leaders to sign up for the long-anticipated Islands Growth Deal.

A total investment of £335 million is anticipated across Shetland, Orkney and the Western Isles – amid claims it could pave the way for 1,300 jobs.

The agreement commits both governments to work collaboratively with partners.

The deal should place the islands at the forefront of the transition to net zero and support growth in key sectors such as tourism, food and drink, space and creative industries.

It is hoped it will also support “thriving, sustainable communities”.

An investment of £50 million each is being made from the Scottish and UK governments and an anticipated £235 million from project partners.

The 10-year programme has the ambitious target of creating thousands of jobs and tackling depopulation.

Partners will now be working towards the development of full business cases for approval by both governments. It is anticipated funding will be approved and released from 2022/23 onwards.

SIC leader Steven Coutts said: “Our ambitious deal proposals will provide significant economic growth in our islands. We can be confident that this investment in key projects will deliver lasting benefit for our island communities, Scotland and the UK.

“The signing of the heads of terms today signals the collective commitment to see our islands as the attractive place to live, work, study and invest we know them to be.”

Transport secretary Michael Matheson said: “I am pleased to be signing the heads of terms agreement for the Islands Growth Deal, confirming that the Scottish government will invest £50 million in the region over the next 10 years to deliver sustainable growth and support economic recovery.

“The projects supported through this deal will focus on retaining and attracting young people in our island communities, encouraging new visitors, boosting innovation and skills, growing key sectors like food and drink and the creative industries, and building the infrastructure and expertise needed to capitalise on renewable energy opportunities.

“The deal will deliver projects shaped by local people and local priorities that will re-invigorate the island economies, create high-value jobs and build strategically for their long term growth and prosperity.”

Projects set to benefit from the investment include the ultra deepwater port at Dales Voe and Shetland’s clean energy project. The Knab redevelopment also stands to gain from the funds.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

COMMENTS(2)

Add Your Comment

  • John M Scott

    • March 17th, 2021 9:10

    This deal is only possible because of funding from the United Kingdom working as one nation. Remember this as the SNP continue to campaign for a second referendum on independence.

    REPLY

    • Harry Hatton

      • March 17th, 2021 16:25

      In case you forgot, here’s a reminder to the background: The Regional Growth Deals are agreements between the Scottish Government, the UK Government and local government designed to bring about long-term strategic approaches to improving regional economies. i.e. not just the Westminster government at all!

      REPLY

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.