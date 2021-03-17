Updated: Labour man drops out of election race

Labour has fielded a new candidate for the Holyrood elections.

Martin Kerr has been brought in to replace Cameron Thompson, who has dropped out of the race.

Mr Kerr said: “I am looking forward to working with local party members and speaking to as many people as possible across Shetland.

“As we come out of the pandemic, we need to focus on a recovery plan for local businesses, for our NHS, to tackle the climate emergency and to support children and young people to catch up having missed out on face to face learning.

“I believe these are the issues people in Shetland care about and they will be my priorities in the campaign.”

Mr Thompson, 23, from the Western Isles was in line to represent the party, having been announced as candidate earlier this month.

It is not known why the party’s Scottish executive committee removed its endorsement of his candidacy.