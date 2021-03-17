Headlines News

Updated: Labour man drops out of election race

Ryan Taylor 10 hours 36 min ago 0
Labour has fielded a new candidate for the Holyrood elections.

Martin Kerr has been brought in to replace Cameron Thompson, who has dropped out of the race.

Mr Kerr said: “I am looking forward to working with local party members and speaking to as many people as possible across Shetland.

“As we come out of the pandemic, we need to focus on a recovery plan for local businesses, for our NHS, to tackle the climate emergency and to support children and young people to catch up having missed out on face to face learning.

“I believe these are the issues people in Shetland care about and they will be my priorities in the campaign.”

Mr Thompson, 23, from the Western Isles was in line to represent the party, having been announced as candidate earlier this month.

It is not known why the party’s Scottish executive committee removed its endorsement of his candidacy.

Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

