Motorist admits causing the death of elderly man in Whalsay

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A man has admitted causing the death of an 80 year-old pedestrian in Whalsay by driving carelessly in the island.

Alexander Paton, 56, of Brough, Whalsay, pleaded guilty to causing the death of Allister Sandison when he failed to keep a proper look out on the road.

The incident happened on the evening of 19th September 2019 when Paton was behind the wheel of his blue Toyota Yaris.

Mr Sandison had been walking around 100 yards from his grandson’s home to his own house when the incident happened.

He was cared for on the island initially before being taken to the Gilbert Bain Hospital for treatment.

But he was so severely injured he later died.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank adjourned the case until 14th April in order for background reports to be compiled.