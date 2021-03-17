No new Covid-19 cases associated with primary school cluster

Shetland has recorded no new Covid-19 cases today, suggesting the cluster reported earlier this week has been contained.

The cluster associated with Mossbank Primary School saw one case confirmed on Monday followed by a further five on Tuesday.

NHS Shetland said all the cases were connected to the cluster, which closed the school on Monday.

Prior to that, Shetland had been approaching five weeks with no new cases.

Consultant in public health Susan Laidlaw, speaking earlier this week, said it was “inevitable” new cases would be recorded while the pandemic continued.

Dr Laidlaw reminded the community of the FACTS guidelines.