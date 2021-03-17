SNP candidate launches blog to outline campaign priorities
The SNP candidate for Shetland has launched a blog outlining some of his campaign priorities.
Tom Wills posted his first entry yesterday (Tuesday) saying he would use the page to update folk on what he is up to as Shetland’s SNP MSP candidate, to put forward ideas and respond to questions.
“It’s a poor substitute for knocking on doors and having conversations in person, but in a time of Covid, it feels like a good thing to be doing,” he said.
Mr Wills has listed his priorities around four themes: stronger communities; no one in Shetland left behind; local control of waters and hope for the future.
He said the themes were all based around the same simple idea – that there is more that we agree about than what we disagree about.
People are invited to respond with their thoughts on his priorities.
Visit Mr Wills’ candidate page to view the blog.
James J Paton
Tom’s blog is excellent and with real substance and potential, unlike his Lib Dem rival.
What concerns me , given the Council’s response (BBC Radio Shetland this evening), to the Isles funds announcement, is the lack of committment by the SNP to radical local government reform and local automony, to make sure the opportunities coming Shetland’s way are equitable and not wasted by a Council, for example, who have already wasted a great deal of money on the Knab ‘project’, where nothing has happened, and which should not have a housing element.
Lerwick continues to burgeon at the expense of rural economic and housing needs, without seeing to the environmental needs of Lerwick, where brownfield and former industrial and commercial sites, such as the crumbling BT site at Greenfield – now there’s a contradiction – should be bought up for single people and supported accomodation as per Leog – with enhanced environmental amenity of course.
We Greens hold will Tom to account in Holyrood.