SNP candidate launches blog to outline campaign priorities 

SNP candidate Tom Wills.

The SNP candidate for Shetland has launched a blog outlining some of his campaign priorities.

Tom Wills posted his first entry yesterday (Tuesday) saying he would use the page to update folk on what he is up to as Shetland’s SNP MSP candidate, to put forward ideas and respond to questions.

“It’s a poor substitute for knocking on doors and having conversations in person, but in a time of Covid, it feels like a good thing to be doing,” he said.

Mr Wills has listed his priorities around four themes: stronger communities; no one in Shetland left behind; local control of waters and hope for the future.

He said the themes were all based around the same simple idea – that there is more that we agree about than what we disagree about.

People are invited to respond with their thoughts on his priorities.

Visit Mr Wills’ candidate page to view the blog.