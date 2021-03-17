Three Shetland tourist facilities receive funding for improvements

A trio of tourist centres across the isles will be upgrading their facilities after being awarded funding distributed by Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE).

The HIE Community-Led Tourism Infrastructure Fund is supporting capital projects including the conversion of Uyeasound’s public toilets to a toilet and shower block for users of Gardiesfauld Hostel and campsite and the public alike.

Unst’s Viking Centre, ran by the Shetland Amenity Trust (SAT), will improve wheelchair access and create an opening in the hull for easier access to the Skidbladner. The “Bressay Centre” will use the funds for additional safety signage

Davy Cooper, SAT’s head of development, said: “When restrictions lift it’s really important to us that the tourists and staff at our sites are able to relax and enjoy their visit.

“This funding from HIE is very welcome. At Viking Unst we’re doing some work improving paths for wheelchair access; creating ramps and an opening in the hull for easier access to the Skidbladner; and carrying out a range of general modifications and improved signage.

He added: “We’re also putting in a range of new outdoor seating across many of our sites.”