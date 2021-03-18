News

Anti-Viking group says ‘serious breach’ of planning conditions should halt work

Ryan Nicolson 6 hours 50 min ago 0
Anti-Viking group says ‘serious breach’ of planning conditions should halt work

Anti-Viking group Save Shetland has said they are “disappointed” by the council’s response to their petition.

At Wednesday’s full council meeting, councillors noted a report which said that no breaches of planning conditions had been committed by Viking.

But Save Shetland said the lack of a decommissioning bond, a matter raised by councillor Ian Scott at the meeting, was a “serious breach”.

The group said construction work should be immediately halted.

“Much smaller developments (e.g. the Lerwick community garden and Eshaness steps) feel the full force of planning regulations, showing a
discrepancy in how developments are treated.”

Save Shetland said the “majority of councillors” had not taken their concerns into account.

“It confirms our belief that truly independent monitoring is lacking.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Nicolson

Reporter since 2019. Enthusiast of nearly every sport (except cricket, which isn't a real sport) and a keen follower of cinema and Celtic FC.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Nicolson

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.