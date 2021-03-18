Anti-Viking group says ‘serious breach’ of planning conditions should halt work

Anti-Viking group Save Shetland has said they are “disappointed” by the council’s response to their petition.

At Wednesday’s full council meeting, councillors noted a report which said that no breaches of planning conditions had been committed by Viking.

But Save Shetland said the lack of a decommissioning bond, a matter raised by councillor Ian Scott at the meeting, was a “serious breach”.

The group said construction work should be immediately halted.

“Much smaller developments (e.g. the Lerwick community garden and Eshaness steps) feel the full force of planning regulations, showing a

discrepancy in how developments are treated.”

Save Shetland said the “majority of councillors” had not taken their concerns into account.

“It confirms our belief that truly independent monitoring is lacking.”