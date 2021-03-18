Covid testing of travellers to Shetland ‘difficult’ to introduce

Transport Scotland has said plans to test visitors to Shetland have proven more challenging to introduce than first thought.

TS’s Alan McCabe gave a report on the plans at this afternoon’s external transport committee meeting.

There have been growing calls to introduce testing to protect the community from an importation of the virus.

However, Mr McCabe said that while discussions had taken place a “more thinking” would be needed.

He said it had posed “more difficult to put in place than initially envisaged”.

TS’s Chris Wilcock said that any changes would be driven by colleagues in health and conversations were ongoing.

“We will follow whatever decision is taken,” he added.

More to follow.