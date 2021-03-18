Loganair reports ‘very slight’ increase in visitor interest for this summer

Loganair has reported a slight increase in customers looking to visit Shetland this summer.

Kay Ryan at the airline said there had been a “Boris bounce” after the Prime Minister announced details of easing restrictions, and further interest following the First Minister’s announcement on Tuesday.

“We’ve seen a slight strengthening but it’s very, very small,” she added.

Ms Ryan said the interest was from June onwards.

“Despite people feeling more confident with the vaccination, there’s still reticence,” she added.