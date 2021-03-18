News

New Labour candidate says parliament needs to mend problems brought by Covid pandemic

Ryan Taylor 32 min ago 0
Labour candidate Martin Kerr
Labour's candidate for the Holyrood elections Martin Kerr

The new Labour candidate hoping to secure Shetland’s seat at Holyrood says his “central message” will be to focus on issues Covid-19 has exacerbated.

Martin Kerr insists the Scottish parliament must “meet the challenge” of a national recovery plan for jobs, health and education.

The 41-year-old projects lawyer is currently working for the next Commonwealth Games due to be held in Birmingham next year.

He was named as a successor to previous candidate Cameron Thompson.

The Glasgow resident has also opposed plans to centralise air traffic control to Inverness.

“It’s a cornerstone of Labour policy that power is devolved to local communities throughout Scotland,” he said.

A husband and father, Mr Kerr has worked all over the UK and internationally – including spells in Azerbaijan and Switzerland.

He says he has been active in the Labour party in London and Glasgow.

