NorthLink now has five pet cabins due to demand for the service

NorthLink Ferries now operates five pet cabins on its vessels due to their popularity.

Managing director Stuart Garrett told today’s external transport committee of the SIC that it had expanded the offer to meet demand.

NorthLink Ferries introduced pet cabins in July on its vessels MV Hamnavoe, MV Hjaltland and MV Hrossey, travelling between Shetland, Orkney and the UK mainland.

Each ship started with two pet-friendly cabins available.

Mr Garrett said NorthLink had since taken the opportunity to fit out an extra two four-berth cabins and a two- berth outer.

“So we now have five pet cabins,” he said.