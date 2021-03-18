News

NorthLink now has five pet cabins due to demand for the service

Andrew Hirst 24 min ago 0
NorthLink now has five pet cabins due to demand for the service

NorthLink Ferries now operates five pet cabins on its vessels due to their popularity.

Managing director Stuart Garrett told today’s external transport committee of the SIC that it had expanded the offer to meet demand. 

NorthLink Ferries introduced pet cabins in July on its vessels MV HamnavoeMV Hjaltland and MV Hrossey, travelling between Shetland, Orkney and the UK mainland. 

Each ship started with two pet-friendly cabins available. 

Mr Garrett said NorthLink had since taken the opportunity to fit out an extra two four-berth cabins and a two- berth outer.

“So we now have five pet cabins,” he said. 

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.