Scottish Sea Farms to take delivery of next generation thermolicer

The Kallista Helen

The multi-purpose, £6 million service vessel, Kallista Helen is Shetland bound and incorporates a £2.5 million next generation thermolicer.

Designed by Macduff Ship Design in partnership with Inverlussa and Scottish Sea Farms, the new vessel will enable the salmon producer to intervene earlier with regards to sea lice control, helping safeguard farmed fish health. It is the first of its kind to be constructed in Scotland.

The thermolicer system includes; a simpler, straighter pipe layout creating a gentler experience for the fish; wider than standard piping; an increased capacity of up to 120 tonnes per hour and 150-micron filtration to separate and collect the dislodged sea lice for removal from the marine environment.

Scottish Sea Farms managing director Jim Gallagher said: “Not only is the Kallista Helen another important step forward in our drive to ensure the best growing conditions for our fish, it’s also a great example of Scottish business supporting Scottish business from drawing board through to final deployment.

“Events outside everyone’s control have caused delays but we’ve stuck together throughout, stayed focused on the end goal and now we’re back on course.”

In another first, the service vessel has been custom-built to house this delousing technology internally within a dedicated sheltered deck to protect it from the elements, improving operational efficiency, seaworthiness and offering safer working conditions for the crew.

In the engine room, there is a heat recovery system to draw heat from the engines and transfer it to the delousing system, saving on both fuel usage and carbon emissions.

The Kallista Helen is expected to arrive in Shetland in early May where it will be fitted out by Scale AQ’s Scottish team and Ocean Kinetics of Lerwick.

Read more about Scottish Sea Farms’ Shetland operations in this week’s Shetland Times, out on Friday, 19th March.