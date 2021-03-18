News

Two new Covid cases confirmed

Ryan Nicolson 2 hours 10 min ago 0
Two new Covid cases confirmed
Covid-19

Shetland has recorded a further two coronavirus cases today (Thursday 18th March).

That takes the total for the current cluster to eight.

NHS Shetland said one of the new cases was linked to the others found earlier in the week, while the other was “unrelated”.

Public health consultant Susan Laidlaw said there may still be confirmed cases among the isolating contacts of those cases.

All contacts of those cases were now isolating, she said.

One case was recorded on Monday, connected to the Mossbank Primary School, and a further five cases were recorded a day later linked to the original case.

No cases were recorded yesterday (Wednesday).

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Nicolson

Reporter since 2019. Enthusiast of nearly every sport (except cricket, which isn't a real sport) and a keen follower of cinema and Celtic FC.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Nicolson

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.