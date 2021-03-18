Two new Covid cases confirmed

Covid-19

Shetland has recorded a further two coronavirus cases today (Thursday 18th March).

That takes the total for the current cluster to eight.

NHS Shetland said one of the new cases was linked to the others found earlier in the week, while the other was “unrelated”.

Public health consultant Susan Laidlaw said there may still be confirmed cases among the isolating contacts of those cases.

All contacts of those cases were now isolating, she said.

One case was recorded on Monday, connected to the Mossbank Primary School, and a further five cases were recorded a day later linked to the original case.

No cases were recorded yesterday (Wednesday).