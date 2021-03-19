Fair Isle knitting designer expands offering

Marie Bruhat

A Fair Isle knitter is investing thousands of pounds to expand her business.

Marie Bruhat was inspired to move to Fair Isle from France following a previous internship with another island-based textile business.

She spent time devoted to discovering the history of the island – and honing her skills in Fair Isle knitting.

After making Fair Isle her home, she set up a B&B in her two-bedroom croft house, so that she could share the island’s history and traditions.

Last year she launched her online knitwear collection.

Now, she has been awarded £40,842 from Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) to expand her burgeoning enterprise.

Garments designed and produced by Marie use the authentic style of Fair Isle but with a modern twist. Up until now, each piece was made individually from her house. With HIE’s support, she aims to purchase a bothy to base her knitwear business in.