News

Fair Isle knitting designer expands offering

Ryan Taylor 7 hours 46 min ago 0
Fair Isle knitting designer expands offering
Marie Bruhat

A Fair Isle knitter is investing thousands of pounds to expand her business.

Marie Bruhat was inspired to move to Fair Isle from France following a previous internship with another island-based textile business.

She spent time devoted to discovering the history of the island – and honing her skills in Fair Isle knitting.

After making Fair Isle her home, she set up a B&B in her two-bedroom croft house, so that she could share the island’s history and traditions.

Last year she launched her online knitwear collection.

Now, she has been awarded £40,842 from Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) to expand her burgeoning enterprise.

Garments designed and produced by Marie use the authentic style of Fair Isle but with a modern twist. Up until now, each piece was made individually from her house. With HIE’s support, she aims to purchase a bothy to base her knitwear business in.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.