Fundraising bid for ancient site reaches its target of almost £20,000

An archaeological excavation which could be key to uncovering Shetland’s ancient capital should go ahead this summer.

Efforts to raise almost £20,000 to pay for a two week dig has paid off.

Scalloway man Kristian Leith is celebrating after a fundraising page he set up reached its £19,425 target.

The project has developed since Mr Leith made an “amazing” discovery in his back garden during the lockdown last year.

While digging a foundation for a garden shed, he uncovered what turned out to be 26 human remains.

At least five structures thought to be from the Pictish era were also discovered, as well as a full load of ancient artefacts.

The discovery adds to another find made in the same area back in 1990 – where nine Pictish structures, a 20 metre Broch and 22 human remains were found.

Mr Leith said the new dig was being supported by the University of the Highlands and Islands and also ORCA – an Orkney-based archaeological body that will be conducting the investigations.

Other supporting partners include Cardiff University and Niall Sharlples – the director of the 1990 excavations in Upper Scalloway.