Fundraising bid for ancient site reaches its target of almost £20,000

Ryan Taylor 4 hours 9 min ago 0
An archaeological excavation which could be key to uncovering Shetland’s ancient capital should go ahead this summer.

Efforts to raise almost £20,000 to pay for a two week dig has paid off.

Scalloway man Kristian Leith is celebrating after a fundraising page he set up reached its £19,425 target.

The project has developed since Mr Leith made an “amazing” discovery in his back garden during the lockdown last year.

While digging a foundation for a garden shed, he uncovered what turned out to be 26 human remains.

At least five structures thought to be from the Pictish era were also discovered, as well as a full load of ancient artefacts.

The discovery adds to another find made in the same area back in 1990 – where nine Pictish structures, a 20 metre Broch and 22 human remains were found.

Mr Leith said the new dig was being supported by the University of the Highlands and Islands and also ORCA – an Orkney-based archaeological body that will be conducting the investigations.

Other supporting partners include Cardiff University and Niall Sharlples – the director of the 1990 excavations in Upper Scalloway.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

