Lockdown for birds to be lifted

A long-running bird flu “lockdown” is set to be lifted at the end of this month.

Chief veterinary officers say compulsory housing measures for poultry and captive birds should be lifted on 31st March.

The measures, introduced across Britain in December, have been described as “a vital tool” in protecting flocks.

The Scottish Government, Defra and Welsh Government have been working with industry and bird keepers to ensure strict biosecurity measures have been maintained.

Now, provided there are no new significant cases before the end of March, the measures are due to be relaxed.

The last confirmed case in poultry in Great Britain was over a month ago – on 12th February.

However, the risk of outbreaks is likely to persist for several weeks.

As a result, enhanced biosecurity requirements that were brought in as part of the Avian Influenza Protection Zone (AIPZ) on 11th November will remain in place.