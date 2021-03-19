News

MSP issues warning over telephone and text scams

Ryan Taylor 5 hours 20 min ago 0
Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart

Folk are being warned to remain vigilant after a sharp rise in the number of financial frauds recorded.

Figures have shown a 50 per cent hike in the number of frauds recorded across the country compared with this time last year.

Scam phone calls and texts are chief among concerns being raised.

Now, a Scambusters Shetland partnership which works with Adult Protection Services, is helping tackle the problem.

Isles MSP Beatrice Wishart said: “Fraudsters won’t just ask you for your bank details but potentially other identifiable details that could help them gain access to your accounts, so please make sure you are absolutely certain you know who you are speaking to on the other end of the line.

“If you think you may have been a victim of any of these fraudulent schemes please do report them to the police, trading standards on 01595 744887 or to Advice Direct Scotland’s Consumer Service at 0808 164 6000 or www.consumeradvice.scot.”

