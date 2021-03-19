News

Plans for new freight vessels welcomed by haulage company

Ryan Taylor 10 hours 6 min ago 0
Plans for new freight vessels welcomed by haulage company
The freight boat Arrow berthed at Holmsgarth on Wednesday. She was due to sail south on Tuesday night but the trip was cancelled due to the weather. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Northwards has welcomed an announcement by Transport Scotland on the planned replacement of freight vessels with new purpose-built boats.

The proposed 140-metre replacements for Hildasay and Helliar can accommodate an extra row of trucks on both decks, with capacity for 86 instead of 68 trailer units.

Northwards commercial director Neil Leslie says that is “very welcome news”.

“This is a step forward not only for the haulage industry but for the Northern Isles as a whole,” he said.

“Orkney and Shetland currently have a serious problem in terms of freight capacity, which in turn affects many industries throughout these islands.

“If the freight ships can be replaced with those proposed yesterday, this will, in the long term, provide the capacity and service that we really need.

“In the meantime, we look to Transport Scotland for an interim solution, in the form of an additional freight vessel, to solve the current issue.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.