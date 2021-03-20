Three new Covid cases reported for isles

Coronavirus Disease 2019 Graphic. (U.S. Air Force Graphic by Rosario "Charo" Gutierrez)

Three new Covid cases have been reported for Shetland in the Scottish government figures.

NHS Shetland says all three were already isolating as household contacts of previous cases reported earlier in the week.

Nursing director Kathleen Carolan said the news illustrated the strength of contact tracing and why it was so important people self-isolated when asked to do so.

“Whilst we have cause for optimism as the vaccination programme continues to be rolled out, it is inevitable we will continue to see new cases and we can all play our part in keeping these as low as possible by complying with the FACTS guidance and the current level three restrictions.”

People are being asked to remain vigilant to the Covid-19 symptoms of a fever, a new persistent cough or a change in or loss of sense of taste or smell, and to self-isolate and request a test if they have any concerns.