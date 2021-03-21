Conservative candidate named

Tory candidate Nick Tulloch

The Conservatives have named their candidate for May’s Scottish parliament elections.

Nick Tulloch is a party campaigner who – it is said – can trace his family history back to Fetlar in the 1700s.

He was brought up in Asia where his father emigrated but he returned to the UK to study law at Oxford before embarking on a career of over 20 years in financial services in London and Edinburgh.

Mr Tulloch said: “I am absolutely delighted and honoured to have been selected by local members to stand as the

Conservative candidate for Shetland.”

Chairman of the Shetland Conservative Association, Maurice Mullay said “We are delighted to have a

Conservative candidate for Shetland of the calibre and quality of Nick.”