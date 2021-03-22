Poll cards for May election delivered

Electors in Shetland should now have received poll cards for the Scottish Parliament Election to be held on Thursday, 6th May.

Voters can cast their ballot in person, by post or by appointing someone they trust to vote in their place, known as a proxy vote. For those who choose to vote in person, polling stations will follow all public health Covid guidelines.

In addition to social distancing and Covid measures there is also a change of polling station for this election. The most significant change for electors in Lerwick is that the Gilbertson Park Games Hall polling station has moved to the main hall at the Clickimin Centre.

For those who have already arranged to vote by post, their poll card will show details of how they will receive their postal ballot paper. If anyone has any details that need changed, such as their address, they should contact the Electoral Registration Office as soon as possible.

Voters whose poll card shows them voting in person but instead would like to vote by post, can download an application form from www.orkney-shetland-vjb.co.uk Completed applications must be received by the Electoral Registration Office by 5pm on Tuesday, 6th April.

An alternative to voting in person or by post is to appoint a proxy – a trusted person who will vote in your place. Details and application forms are available from the Electoral Registration Office. The closing date to appoint a proxy is 5pm on Tuesday, 27th April.

Anyone who hasn’t received a poll card can apply to be added to the Register of Electors either online or by contacting the Electoral Registration Office for an application form.

To be eligible to vote in this election, individuals must be resident in Scotland and be at least 16 years of age by 6th May 2021. The deadline to register to vote is midnight on Monday, 19th April. For details visit www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

The Electoral Registration Office can be contacted by phone on 01595 745700, by email at ero@shetland.gov.uk or by post to 20 Commercial Road, Lerwick, ZE1 OLX.