Time running out to complete Highlands and Islands Police survey

There is a little over a week left to submit your opinions on how the Highland and Islands Police Force are performing and what priorities you would like to see it tackle.

The online survey deadline is March 31st , the responses of which will shape police force operations for the next 12 months.

The survey asks specific questions relating to its handling of the coronavirus restrictions as well as general questions about how safe residents feel and whether they have faith in the local police force.

All responses are anonymous and you will not be identified through the information provided unless you choose to identify yourself .

The survey can also be completed over the phone. Those wishing to participate not using the online option should email: consultations@scotland.pnn.police.uk.

A British Sign Language translation of the survey is also available via a YouTube video.

The survey takes approximately ten minutes and can be accessed here.