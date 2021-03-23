National silence to be held to mark first anniversary of lockdown

Coronavirus Disease 2019 Graphic. (U.S. Air Force Graphic by Rosario "Charo" Gutierrez)

A national silence is due to be marked at noon on Tuesday to mark the first anniversary of the lockdown.

The town hall clock is also due to be turned yellow on Tuesday evening.

It comes as MP Alistair Carmichael has insisted lockdowns should not become “the new normal”.

“None of us could have imagined when emergency legislation was brought in that the restrictions envisaged would last for over a year,” he said.

“When the Coronavirus Act was passed we had no idea of the course the pandemic would take. Now that we know more, I have been working with campaign groups to repeal and replace the Coronavirus Act so that our civil liberties are better protected, even while we continue to work to reduce the spread of the virus.

“We accepted pandemic restrictions in the past year but we should not allow lockdowns to become the new normal.”